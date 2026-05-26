Cricket excitement is already building across Barbados as fans prepare for a historic moment, with the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final set to be played at Kensington Oval for the very first time on September 20th.

Supporters will get an early opportunity to secure their seats when playoff tickets and Barbados Tridents season passes go on sale from 3 p.m. tomorrow.

The exclusive sales window will run for three days, ending on May 29th.

Head of PR and Communications for the CPL, Peter Miller, told CBC Sports that preparations for Kensington Oval and the other venues have so far been progressing according to plan.

The 2026 CPL season will run from August 7th to September 20th, with Barbados hosting five preliminary matches, the Eliminator, two Qualifiers and the final.

Barbados Tridents’ opening match will be an away fixture against Jamaica Kingsmen on August 11th.