Criminologist says mentorship key to steering Youth away from crime

Criminologist Kim Ramsay believes that mentorship is one way to mitigate some of the risk factors that predispose the youth to drugs, crime and violence.

Speaking at a panel discussion under the theme ‘Together We Can’, Ramsay says her research shows that many young people are displaying behavioural risk factors that are reinforced by community and friends.

She adds that if youngsters can have some form of mentorship, a lot of them would stay on the right path.

Ramsay also says that her research has shown that having the youth engaged in community programmes and extracurricular activities can help them to avoid making bad decisions, like engaging in substance abuse and crime.