The Unity Workers Union is threatening to disrupt the start of the crop season.

This follows unsuccessful efforts to be recognised as the bargaining agent for weekly-paid staff.

General Secretary Caswell Franklyn said weekly-paid workers have authorised the union to act on or after January 31st, after management ignored their request to have UWU recognised and invited another union, with no dues-paying members, to address the workers.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mr. Franklyn warned the action will take place after the February 11th general election if management does not fulfil the workers’ wishes.