Crop season at risk as Union presses recognition demand
The Unity Workers Union is threatening to disrupt the start of the crop season.
This follows unsuccessful efforts to be recognised as the bargaining agent for weekly-paid staff.
General Secretary Caswell Franklyn said weekly-paid workers have authorised the union to act on or after January 31st, after management ignored their request to have UWU recognised and invited another union, with no dues-paying members, to address the workers.
Speaking at a press conference today, Mr. Franklyn warned the action will take place after the February 11th general election if management does not fulfil the workers’ wishes.