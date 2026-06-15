CTU congratulates Barbados on successful BimPay launch

A CARICOM agency, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, is congratulating Barbados on the successful launch of BimPay.

Secretary General Rodney Taylor says the introduction of BimPay places Barbados among a growing group of countries that have embraced modern instant payment infrastructure to improve economic efficiency, expand financial inclusion, and accelerate digital innovation.

He notes that similar systems have transformed the payments landscape in countries such as the United Kingdom, India, Brazil, Singapore, and across the European Union.

Looking beyond Barbados, the CTU sees BimPay as an important step towards a larger regional vision.