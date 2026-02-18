CTUSAB calls for trade union representation in the Senate

The umbrella body for trade unions in Barbados is calling on the Government to give it a voice in the Senate.

General Secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, Dennis De Peiza, believes there should also be a representative from the private sector in the Upper House.

He addressed the issue at a press conference this morning, where he also congratulated the Mia Amor Mottley-led Barbados Labour Party for its victory at the polls.

And with the General Elections over, Mr De Peiza says CTUSAB is eagerly looking forward to the start of negotiations on a new two-year wages and salaries negotiations for public sector employees.

He says the Congress, which represents ten member organisations, expects that Government will make a generous offer to these workers.