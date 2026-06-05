The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados is concerned that, despite the efforts of successive governments, transportation challenges in Barbados remain unresolved.

General Secretary Dennis DePeiza said it is widely recognised that the country continues to experience difficulties in delivering an efficient schedule and, at times, a reliable national bus service.

He is strongly recommending that the Government treat the matter as a national priority and move decisively to address the ongoing challenges facing the public transport sector.