The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, CTUSAB, is raising red flags about work permits being issued in Barbados.

At a press conference where the congress addressed several issues, President Ryan Phillips questioned the growing use of work permits for jobs Barbadians can perform.

He says the practice of briefly advertising jobs before declaring no suitable Barbadian was found is fuelling frustration among workers.

Mr. Phillips says there is room for better collaboration between employers, unions and training institutions.

On the regional front, CTUSAB General Secretary Dennis de Peiza criticised what he described as a troubling silence from regional leaders following recent military actions involving Venezuela.

CTUSAB says it will continue to advocate for fairness, regional unity and respect for workers’ rights at every level.