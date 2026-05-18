CTUSAB reminds workers of workplace rights
The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados is reminding that all workers have rights in the workplace, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
General Secretary Dennis DePeiza emphasised that International Labour Convention No. 190, which has been ratified by Barbados, recognises the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence, harassment, gender-based violence and discrimination.
The reminder comes as the world observes the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.