A five-event series aimed at promoting Caribbean cuisine has been launched.

The series, titled “The Navigator’s Table”, seeks to showcase the region’s rich culinary heritage to a global audience. The Navigator’s Table-

The first event was held at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort, where guests enjoyed a dinner highlighting the diverse flavours and traditions of Caribbean cooking.

Organisers say the initiative provides a platform for chefs and artisans to share their craft with food enthusiasts worldwide.

Organiser Petra Roach highlighted the role of Caribbean cuisine in driving economic development, noting that it can attract more visitors to the region.

Founder of Best Dressed Plate, Nneka Nurse, says Barbados was the ideal location to launch the series, describing the island as close to her heart and a fitting showcase for the region’s culinary excellence