The Caribbean is at high risk of cyber attacks and, with continuing advances in technology, greater steps must be taken to protect businesses and individuals.

That is the assessment of owner and president of Digital Technologies and Services, and cybersecurity expert, Neil Hinds, who says the threats are becoming increasingly widespread.

He was speaking during a press briefing today at the Courtyard by Marriott to announce the 2026 Caribbean Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity Summit.

The summit, scheduled for 19th to 21st August at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre under the theme “Uniting Experts, Elevating Resilience”, aims to share practical solutions with regional experts.

Mr Hinds referenced recent threat assessments conducted across the region, highlighting that criminals are becoming more organised in committing fraud and targeting critical infrastructure.

He emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to addressing these challenges.