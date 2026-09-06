Dedicated school bus service planned for next year
Barbados is set to have a dedicated school bus service by next year.
The announcement was made during a recent joint ministerial meeting by Senior Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey.
Minister Humphrey says the proposed dedicated school bus service will help to ease the traffic congestion Barbados currently faces.
However, he says there will also be a strong focus on ensuring students exercise discipline while travelling on the buses.