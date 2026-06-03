Members of the Barbados Defence Force are being trained in the proper procedures for exercising powers of arrest.

This follows amendments to the Police (Amendment) Act, 2025, which allow soldiers, while on duty with police officers, to exercise powers of arrest.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce reminded participants that the authority to arrest must always be exercised within the boundaries of the Constitution and relevant statutes, and with the highest regard for human dignity.

She was speaking at the start of the five-week Barbados Defence Force Powers of Arrest Training Programme 1-2026.

Meanwhile, Commanding Officer of the Barbados Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Julia Dabreo, reminded participants that both law enforcement agencies share a unique value — the protection of the citizens of Barbados.

Speaking on the topic “Military Professionalism and Commitment to Public Trust,” Lieutenant Colonel Dabreo said there is a need to close the gap between law enforcement and the public.