The Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is bringing together disaster management professionals, Government officials, businesses, community organisations and young people from across the Caribbean for a three-day regional conference beginning tomorrow.

The conference, themed “Advancing Sustainable Community Resilience Through Shared Responsibility”, will be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

DEM Consultant Selwyn Brooks said the conference will focus on strengthening community resilience through collaboration across all sectors of society.