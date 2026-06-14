Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw pays tribute to Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox
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Published: June 14, 2026 | Updated: June 14, 2026 3 minutes read
Santia Bradshaw has paid tribute to Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, who passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photo via Ministry of Environment, Natural Beautification and Fisheries)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries, Santia Bradshaw has paid tribute to Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, following her passing on Saturday, June 13.
In a statement, Minister Bradshaw acknowledged Dr. Cox’s contribution to the fisheries sector and her service to Barbados, extending condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and all those affected by her passing.
The statement by Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw follows: