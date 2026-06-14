Deputy Prime Minister Bradshaw pays tribute to Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox

“It is with deep sorrow that I received news of the passing of Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, who led the Fisheries Division with a commitment that few in a lifetime could match. At 37 years of age, she leaves behind a body of work that will shape this sector for years to come, and a family who now carry a loss that no words of mine can ease.

“My own acquaintance with Shelly-Ann began during the response to Hurricane Beryl, when I watched her move through a difficult and uncertain moment with a steadiness that drew the respect of everyone around her. I can still see her standing among the fishermen, a small figure in the middle of a great deal of noise, and yet it was her voice that settled the room and gave the guidance that was needed. From that day I understood the confidence which the fisheries sector placed in her, and in the months that followed I came to understand why.

“Working alongside her as Minister, it was evident that her knowledge of the sector was very extensive. She influenced the planning and the vision for the modernisation of fisheries in Barbados, and she earned the respect of every stakeholder in the fishing industry that she touched, from the associations and the vendors to the fisherfolk on the beach and the staff who sat beside her in the office. She possessed a rare human touch and an understanding of what each of them needed, and she found a balance that was well suited.

“Shelly stands out as one of the most dedicated public officers I have had the pleasure of working with. You could reach her by day or by night, and you could be certain that an answer would come, whether by a call returned or an email written long after most had gone home. Shelly truly cared about people. She was committed to building a fisheries sector that was truly sustainable and in so doing, she deliberately recruited an impressive cadre of young people infusing her energy and enthusiasm into the sector. She did what she loved and she loved what she did, and it showed in the confidence with which she spoke of the sea and of those who make a living from it.

“Barbados owes Shelly-Ann a debt of gratitude, not only for the body of work she leaves behind but for the foundation she has laid for the development of the entire fisheries sector. That foundation will carry us forward, and it will carry her name with it.

“On behalf of the Ministry, the Fisheries Division, the markets , the agencies and the many partners across government who worked alongside her, I extend my deepest condolences to her entire family and to all whose lives she impacted. May she rest in peace.”