Services are now reshaping global trade.

They have become a driving force in global production and are underpinning manufacturing, agriculture and participation in global value chains.

However, Barbados and other developing countries around the world are not seeing the benefits.

The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) “Global Trade Update 2026” reports that many developing countries face structural barriers that limit their participation in the fast-growing trade in digitally deliverable services, particularly those delivered remotely over computer networks.

The report notes that world services exports grew by around 8.3 per cent in 2025. However, for developing countries, services exports fell to 0.6 per cent.

It adds that developing countries need stronger digital infrastructure and skills, better payment systems and greater AI readiness, backed by international cooperation, in order to keep pace.

Deficiencies in these areas continue to constrain participation in digital services trade, with affordability and connectivity gaps remaining significant between developed and developing economies.

The trade report identifies more meaningful participation in international rule-making as an area of focus for developing countries seeking to benefit from global trade.