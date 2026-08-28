Moving Barbadians from awareness to action.

The Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados (DHAB) launched its Blue Circle Lifestyle Management Programme today at the Barbados Museum and Historical Society.

Its theme, “Know Your Numbers – Make Your Move,” aims to assist Barbadians turn health knowledge into sustainable lifestyle changes that can reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension and related noncommunicable diseases.

The inaugural 15-member cohort will receive personalized support from health professionals, facilitators, volunteers and Wellness Buddies, with a focus on Food, Movement, Sleep, and Mental and Emotional Resilience. Participants will also complete health assessments, including blood glucose, HbA1c, weight, BMI, sleep, stress, eating habits and physical activity.

Representatives from DHAB, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Maria Holder Memorial Trust and the programme’s professional team were in attendance.