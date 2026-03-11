Digital transformation could add $2-3B to Barbados’ economy, says Minister

Barbados’ digital thrust has the potential to generate two to three billion dollars in new economic value over time.

That’s according to Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology Jonathan Reid.

He says through digital transformation, industrial innovation and investment attraction, the intention is to create high-quality new jobs, exports and investment opportunities, and productivity gains.

And Minister Reid is defending why his ministry is seeking close to $180 million to help execute the mission of becoming a digitally driven economy by 2030.