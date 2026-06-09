Digitalisation key to the future of ports

Digitalisation is no longer optional for ports seeking to remain competitive, efficient, secure and sustainable.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill says artificial intelligence is opening new possibilities in planning, cargo movement, safety, security, predictive maintenance and decision-making.

He stresses that technology alone is not enough and notes that the successful transformation of port systems requires institutional readiness, sound governance, workforce development and a clear commitment to ensuring that innovation remains people-centred and inclusive.

The Minister was speaking at the opening of the 14th Regular Meeting of the Inter-American Committee of Ports, of which Barbados Port Inc. is Chair of the Executive Board.