DLP candidate Phillips says he ‘felt loved’ at BLP public meeting

Democratic Labour Party candidate for St. Peter, Jason Phillips, made headlines on social media after appearing at a Barbados Labour Party public meeting in Speightstown on Wednesday night.

In videos circulating online, the graduate teacher and attorney at law, dressed in a yellow DLP T-shirt, was seen observing the event before interacting with and being warmly embraced by BLP supporters.

Mr. Phillips told CBC News he was passing through the area and decided to pop in at the meeting for a short while.

He said it was commendable that some BLP supporters, who are his friends and family, were able to put politics aside for a moment to embrace him.

Describing himself as a people’s person, Mr. Phillips said he felt loved and added that he does not agree with those who have referred to his appearance at the BLP public meeting as a “clown act.”