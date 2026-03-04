DLP enters rebuilding phase following Ralph Thorne’s resignation

The Democratic Labour Party is set to go through a rebuilding phase.

That has been confirmed by Third Vice President Stephen Lashley.

He was speaking following a meeting of the Executive Council, after former Political Leader Ralph Thorne tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

However, he made it clear that Mr Thorne will remain a member of the party and thanked him for his contribution over the last two years.

Further, Mr Lashley says it is now left to the General Council to select an acting president for the DLP, following Mr Thorne’s departure from that position.

The DLP was defeated at the February 11 polls by a resounding 30-0 for the third consecutive time.