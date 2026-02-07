Leader of the Democratic Labour Party, Ralph Thorne, has criticised Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley for upstaging his plans to unveil the party’s manifesto.

In a stunning turn of events, Ms. Mottley brandished the DLP’s promised document 24 hours before it was set to be officially launched.

Addressing a DLP public meeting in Orange Hill, St. James, last night, Mr. Thorne confirmed that the document held by Ms. Mottley was, in fact, the authentic manifesto.

However, he strongly condemned her actions.