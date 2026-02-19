Former Opposition Leader and Political Leader of the Democratic Labour Party Ralph Thorne and former Senator Ryan Walters have been nominated as the Denocratic Labour Party’s picks for the Senate.

The confirmation from Mr Thorne.

During the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley last Thursday at State House, following the Barbados Labour Party’s 30-0 victory at the polls for a third consecutive time on February 11, the Prime Minister said she would once again extend the offer as she did in 2018 and 2022.