DLP pledges to uphold a people-first approach moving forward

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has pledged to remain faithful to its founding principles and maintain a people-first approach as it moves forward.

The party began its month-long celebrations marking Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence and fifth anniversary as a republic with a service of thanksgiving at St Cyprian’s Anglican Church yesterday.

Addressing the congregation, President Dr David Estwick highlighted the principles that he says have guided the party throughout its history.

He pledged to uphold those principles and ensure that the party remains committed to them.