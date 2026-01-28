The Democratic Labour Party says inviting international election observers for the February 11 polls will not fix what it describes as serious problems with eligible voters missing from the register of electors.

Lawyer and DLP candidate for Christ Church South, Corey Greenidge, says the move does nothing to address names not on the voters’ list.

Mr Greenidge made the comments at a press conference with DLP political leader Ralph Thorne last night, just hours after Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced she had invited CARICOM and Commonwealth observers to monitor the general election.

Mr Greenidge, who has been part of CARICOM observer missions in four regional elections and was most recently chief of mission for the 2025 Curaçao elections, says bringing in the observers misses the point.

The attorney reiterated DLP leader Thorne’s position that the party is prepared to challenge the process legally if necessary.