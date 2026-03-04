Doctor urges early screening amid rising colorectal cancer cases regionally

The incidents of colorectal cancer in the region are on the rise, with Barbados ranking the third highest with regard to incidents and mortality in the Pan American Health Organisation region.

And Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Shabier St. John, says getting screened early is key to detecting any issues.

And he stresses that is something medical professionals want to change and one of the reasons for the formation of the Caribbean Colon Cancer Initiative.