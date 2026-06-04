Local doctors are being reminded of their legal obligation to report cases of child neglect to the relevant authorities.

While unable to provide statistics, President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr Lynda Williams, says some children are being brought to doctors’ offices displaying signs and symptoms that suggest they may be victims of neglect.

Dr Williams noted that child neglect is not confined to children living in poverty, as some children in well-provided homes are also affected.

She spoke to CBC News about the types of child neglect doctors are encountering.

Meanwhile, the healthcare provider said that under child protection legislation, doctors play a critical role in identifying and reporting child neglect by assessing physical health, checking for developmental delays and providing vital medical documentation.