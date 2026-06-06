Local doctors are being encouraged to take a more active role in shaping public policy to help combat the growing scourge of non-communicable diseases.

The call is coming from President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, Dr. Lynda Williams.

She says the fight against chronic illnesses must extend beyond the consultation room and into the policy arena.

Dr. Williams notes that non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in Barbados and across the wider Caribbean.

She points to figures showing that nearly 70% of the adult population is living with at least one non-communicable disease.

Government spending on cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is estimated at $64 million annually, while lost productivity related to these conditions exceeds $140 million.

Dr. Williams made the comments during the June Continuing Medical Education Conference on Navigating Non-Communicable Diseases: A Caribbean Perspective.

She says statistics indicate that non-communicable diseases account for an estimated 80% of deaths in the Caribbean.