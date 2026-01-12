Drug abusers need more than rehabilitation to overcome substance use

Rehabilitation alone is not enough to keep drug abusers from returning to substance use.

That is the view of Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams.

Speaking at the National Council on Substance Abuse Drug Awareness Service at Mount Praise Church this morning, Minister Abrahams said there must be a clear next step after rehabilitation to help prevent relapse.

He challenged the congregation to commit to supporting at least one person who has completed rehabilitation.

The Minister stated that while it is commendable that individuals have taken the initiative to improve their health, a holistic approach is necessary to successfully reintegrate them into society.

He also called on the church to help create safe spaces for substance abuse patients.

Minister Abrahams noted that forgiveness is a core pillar of the church and it can work alongside society and other stakeholders to foster positive behaviours among those recovering from substance abuse.