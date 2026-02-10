A 27-year-old man has been charged with malicious communication pertaining to Wilfred Abrahams on February 9th, 2026.

Akeem Renaldo Durant of Breedy Land, Christ Church, was arrested and charged by the Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South).

Durant appeared before Chief Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was granted bail in the sum of five thousand dollars Barbados Currency ($5000.00 BC) with one surety.

Durant is scheduled to reappear on Monday, 16th February, 2026 for sentencing.