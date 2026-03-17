Duty and VAT concessions coming for security devices

Government is also encouraging Barbadians to improve their personal security.

Security systems, dash cameras and some monitoring devices will soon be duty and VAT free.

Minister of Finance, Ryan Straughn, says the measure is designed to help residents and motorists improve safety and assist with investigations when incidents occur.

He also announced a number of upgrades for the Barbados Police Service.

Dash cameras and GPS devices for vehicles will also receive similar concessions for a one-year period.