Chairman of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, Ramon Alleyne, has denied all accusations of attempts to steal, manipulate, or compromise Barbados’ electoral process.

His comments come after Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne recently accused the BLP administration of meddling in the commission’s internal management.

Speaking at the EBC’s Warrens Towers office, Mr. Alleyne said the electoral process remains lawful, transparent, and fully independent.

He emphasised that the EBC is an independent body and is not directed by any Government Minister.

Mr Alleyne explained that some of the commission’s work requires assistance from government departments, citing the example of postage for notices to citizens, which involves stamps from the Ministry under which the EBC falls.

He stressed that regardless of the stamps, the EBC follows the laws of Barbados, not direction from any Minister or individual.