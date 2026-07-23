Education Minister tours schools under summer improvement programme
Education Minister Chad Blackman has begun a tour of schools across the island to monitor progress on Government’s multi-million-dollar summer school improvement programme.
The initiative includes major refurbishments, new construction projects and preparations for the rollout of universal access to early childhood education in September.
Minister Blackman says several schools are undergoing refurbishment during the summer break.
He adds that inspections will continue over the coming weeks.