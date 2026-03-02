Education Ministry first up as 2026–2027 Estimates start

Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue for the financial year 2026–2027 started in Parliament today.

First in the Well of Parliament is the Ministry of Education Transformation.

During his introductory remarks, Minister of Educational Transformation, Chad Blackman, says his ministry’s estimates support a disciplined national bill, starting with the foundation first, so that every child and community benefits from education transformation.

He emphasises literacy and numeracy are non-negotiable building blocks for national development, and from December 2026, the target will be set to ensure everyone has those skills.