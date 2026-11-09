The Ministry of Education Transformation says it remains deeply concerned about circulated images and reports of incidents of violence involving schoolchildren.
The Ministry is assuring parents that the safety, protection and well-being of every child remain its priority.
It has made it clear that bullying, intimidation, threats and violence have no place in schools.
The Ministry says every child has the right to attend school, learn and develop in an environment where they feel safe, respected and supported.
A full statement from the Ministry on this matter follows: