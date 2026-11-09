The Ministry of Education Transformation says it remains deeply concerned about circulated images and reports of incidents of violence involving schoolchildren.

The Ministry is assuring parents that the safety, protection and well-being of every child remain its priority.

It has made it clear that bullying, intimidation, threats and violence have no place in schools.

The Ministry says every child has the right to attend school, learn and develop in an environment where they feel safe, respected and supported.

A full statement from the Ministry on this matter follows:

The Ministry of Education Transformation remains deeply concerned about circulated images and reports of incidents of violence involving our school children and wants to assure parents that the safety, protection and well-being of every child remain our priority.

Let me be very clear: bullying, intimidation, threats and violence have absolutely no place in our schools.

Every child has the right to attend school, learn and develop in an environment where they feel safe, respected and supported. We will not ignore bullying, nor will we accept violence as a normal part of growing up.

As a Ministry, we are committed to working with principals to strengthen our focus on prevention, early identification and prompt intervention, while ensuring that established school procedures are followed and students are held accountable for harmful behaviour.

Parents, you are encouraged to report concerns to school principals and administrators, and our students must feel empowered to speak to a trusted adult within the school environment. We also urge parents not to take matters into their own hands, as confrontation is against the law and can place children at further risk.

Keeping our schools safe is a shared responsibility. Every child deserves to learn without fear, and that is the standard we must all work together to uphold across Barbados.