Concerns raised by parents, teachers and principals regarding the proposed introduction of continuous assessment at the Class 3 level have prompted the Ministry of Education Transformation to adapt its approach.

A media release from the Ministry says Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman, will issue a statement next Friday, August 14, outlining the full roadmap for the way forward.

The Minister is expected to address a comprehensive approach to assessment and learning, secondary-school placement, and the strengthening of every school.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer says while the Ministry believes the direction of education transformation for Barbados is the right one, it is also fully cognisant that the implementation must be right as well.