Education Ministry to establish quality assurance framework within two years

The Ministry of Educational Transformation is working to establish a quality assurance framework within the next two years.

That is according to Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw.

She explained that the framework, which is being developed in consultation with principals and other stakeholders, will help to determine standards for teachers.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw made the announcement this morning as debate on the Appropriation Bill, 2026 continued.

She added that consultations will continue over the next five months, with the first cycle of the framework scheduled to begin in October.