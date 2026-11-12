The Ministry of Education is warning that bullying in schools can have consequences beyond disciplinary action, with serious incidents potentially falling under the laws of Barbados.

Amid a recent spate of fights and bullying among students, Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw says the Ministry is concerned but is appealing to parents and guardians not to take matters into their own hands.

She warns that serious incidents can carry consequences under various pieces of legislation.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw says these laws underpin the Ministry’s and the Government’s position on ensuring that every child feels safe and that those who threaten their well-being are held accountable.