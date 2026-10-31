Educator Dame Avisene Carrington dies at 108 Published: October 31, 2026 | Updated: October 31, 2026 1 minute read Former principal and respected Barbadian educator Dame Avisene Carrington has died at the age of 108, leaving behind a lasting legacy in education. Post navigation Previous: Baby Tridents are FIFA Tier ‘F’ Under-15 World Cup championsNext: Crucial wins for Empire men and Kickstart women in the PM Cup Related Stories 1 minute read Barbados celebrates elimination of mother-to-child HIV transmission October 30, 2026 1 minute read Over 50 students inducted as prefects at Charles F. Broome Memorial School October 30, 2026 1 minute read Minister Springer stresses importance of national resilience October 30, 2026 1 minute read Former Government Senator Tyrone Barker dies at 75 October 30, 2026 1 minute read New simulators to enhance hands-on training at BVTB October 30, 2026 1 minute read Seven officers promoted to Senior Superintendent October 30, 2026 Top Stories Educator Dame Avisene Carrington dies at 108 1 Educator Dame Avisene Carrington dies at 108 October 31, 2026 Barbados celebrates elimination of mother-to-child HIV transmission 2 Barbados celebrates elimination of mother-to-child HIV transmission October 30, 2026 Minister Springer stresses importance of national resilience 3 Minister Springer stresses importance of national resilience October 30, 2026 Over 50 students inducted as prefects at Charles F. Broome Memorial School 4 Over 50 students inducted as prefects at Charles F. Broome Memorial School October 30, 2026