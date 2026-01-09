Educators urged to use AI in classrooms

Educators are being urged to face the reality that they have to adjust and adapt to the use of artificial intelligence in their classrooms.

The challenge comes from the Director of Tertiary Education in the Ministry of Training and Tertiary Education, Dr. Roderick Rudder.

He says education authorities must now confront how AI-generated knowledge is used in learning spaces, and ensure it is applied ethically to solve real-world problems.

Dr. Rudder says education policies must also be updated and modernised to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology.

He was delivering remarks at the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education’s Annual Board Meeting.

The meeting is being held at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management.

Director of the School of Education and Chair of the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education, Dr Laurette Bristol, says the Board is committed to designing a new model of education, reshaping teaching practices to fit the needs of the region.