Elderly man dies in St Lucy road accident

Another road accident has claimed a life.

The latest fatality is 67-year-old William Theodore Nicholls of Gilkes Village, Benthams, St Lucy.

He died after being struck by a vehicle along Alleynedale Road in the same parish around 7:25 p.m. last night.

According to initial police investigations, a vehicle travelling towards Mile-and-a-Quarter, St Peter, collided with Nicholls.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Martin Boyce spoke to CBC off camera about Nicholls, affectionately known as “Bam”, describing him as a great person who will be greatly missed in the community.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the District “E” Police Station at 419-1730.