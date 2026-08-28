An elderly man had much to smile about Thursday evening after receiving news that he will undergo life-changing surgery.

Rudolph Burrowes will receive long-awaited cataract surgery at Apex Eye Clinic, paid for by Steinbok Management Services.

CBC Q100.7 FM’s “Let’s Talk About It” host, Joy-Ann Haigh, revealed the good news to Mr Burrowes in the studio.

The 71-year-old, an avid listener to the programme who previously worked with the Ministry of Community Development, says he has been waiting five years for the surgery and is looking forward to improved vision.

His assessment is scheduled for September, with the surgery expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Ms Haigh says the initiative is also intended to help ease the heavy load at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where concerns have been raised about the long list of patients awaiting cataract surgery.