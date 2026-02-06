Election observers are on the ground in Barbados, marking the first time the country has invited external observers to monitor its general election.

And head of the delegation Ian Hughes has made it clear that they are not on the island to interfere with the country’s electoral process.

During a news conference, he said while they have heard of concerns of names being omitted from the electoral list, they cannot intervene in that matter.

Mr. Hughes said it is the first time they have been invited to observe and monitor a general election in Barbados and their role is not to supervise or interfere with the electoral process.

Since arriving on February fifth, the observers have been meeting with some stakeholders and the team is expected to meet with Leader of the Opposition and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.