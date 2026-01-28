Election observers draw mixed responses from Barbados political leaders

Mixed views tonight from leaders of political parties regarding Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s announcement that independent observers will be coming to observe next month’s general election.

There are also differing opinions about Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne’s call for the election to be postponed amid ongoing issues with the voters’ list.

Leader of the Conservative Barbados Leadership Party, Corey Beckles, says he is in full support of Mr Thorne’s concerns but does not agree with PM Mottley writing to the Commonwealth and CARICOM, requesting the presence of observers.

Meanwhile, leader of the New National Party, Kemar Stuart, says he also agrees the issues with the voters’ list need to be rectified. He adds that he would welcome observers coming for the general election if they could give the world total confidence that there is no election rigging in Barbados.