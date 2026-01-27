Today, candidates from six political parties have been heading to nomination centres across 30 constituencies.

At The St. Michael School, Barbados Labour Party’s Marsha Caddle and Democratic Labour Party’s Richard Sealy arrived to be nominated to contest the St. Michael South Central seat.

Ms. Caddle spoke ahead of the BLP presentation of candidates scheduled for 7 p.m. at Oistins, Christ Church.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sealy says while the reception in the constituency has been warm, there are some challenges facing Barbadians which need to be addressed, including the cost of living and crime.