The Electoral and Boundaries Commission is in a state of readiness ahead of tomorrow’s polling day.

Chief Electoral Officer, Shirland Turton, says there are 542 polling boxes across the 30 constituencies, and more than 2,500 people have been employed to facilitate operations at the various locations.

She says there should be no challenges tomorrow with voters being properly directed or served when they arrive at their designated polling stations.

Ms. Turton also said provisions have been made for people with disabilities to take a companion of their choice to assist them in voting, or they may indicate that they need help upon arrival at the station.