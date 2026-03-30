From today, disaster emergency officials will meet to prepare for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on 1st June.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, says there is never too much planning when it comes to preparing for natural disasters.

He was speaking at the Department of Emergency Management’s 5K walk and run, dubbed “Run Tsunami Run”, which began this evening at the Bay Street Esplanade.

The event marked the culmination of a month-long series of activities commemorating Coastal Hazards and Earthquake Smart Month.