Coordinator with the Ministry of Labour, Rhonda Farley, is urging employers to make full use of the National Workplace Wellness Policy to support their employees’ overall health.

She made the call Saturday at Sheraton Mall, the first stop on the Ministry’s Workplace Bus Tour, which also visited other businesses in Christ Church.

Ms Farley says the 2019–2029 National Workplace Wellness Policy gives employers a roadmap to help staff on their wellness journey by engaging, educating, enabling and encouraging them.