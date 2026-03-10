The Employment Rights Tribunal will soon have a permanent home.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, says the tribunal will be housed at the Warrens Office Complex.

The tribunal has faced delays since the resignation of its chairman, Christopher Blackman, in April 2023 and has not been operating as it should.

However, Mr Jordan says the move to Warrens will be a major step forward for the tripartite arbitration body, which resolves employment disputes, particularly unfair dismissal cases, outside the traditional court system.

He adds that the new location will also allow multiple tribunals to sit at the same time if needed.