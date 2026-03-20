Entrepreneurs in Barbados and across the region will soon have the chance to explore new business opportunities through franchising.

The Caribbean Franchise Summit will take place this week in St. Lucia, bringing together business leaders and franchise professionals from across the region.

Head of Franchising Marketing Systems for the Caribbean, and creator and Managing Director of Delicious Treats, Shawna Rollins, says the summit will provide entrepreneurs with hands-on exposure to experienced franchise operators.

She shared details about the event with Trevor Thorpe.