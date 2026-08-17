Twenty-nine students from secondary schools and tertiary institutions spent close to two months participating in the 2026 Environmental Internship Programmes.

Fourteen interns were placed with the National Heritage Department, seven with the Barbados Fisheries Department and eight with the Coastal Zone Management Unit.

A closing ceremony was held on Monday the Savannah Hotel, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, National Beautification and Fisheries Santia Bradshaw offered words of advice to the participants.

CBC’s Anesta Henry reports.